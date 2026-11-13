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Listen to HPR leaders' lessons from the past and hopes for the future
By Hawaiʻi Public Radio,11 days ago
As HPR celebrates its 45th anniversary of being on the air, we take a moment to recognize the leadership that brought this station to where it is today. To mark the occasion, we look back on a conversation between two of HPR's more recent legends: Michael Titterton served as president and general manager of HPR from 1999 until 2016, when he turned the reins over to José A. Fajardo, who led HPR until 2024. Both Titterton and Fajardo passed away in 2024.