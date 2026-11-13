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Fischer Secures $11.3 Million for Nebraska Law Enforcement, University Research
By Tom Stanton,10 days ago
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer says she has secured $11.3 million in federal funding for 15 projects across Nebraska, including 13 law enforcement initiatives and two research projects at the University of Nebraska. The funding is included in the Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations Act for 2027, released by...
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