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Manufacturers expect growth—but maybe not profits—in 2027
By DC Velocity Staff,11 days ago
Manufacturers have strong optimism for growth in 2027, but they have much less confidence in turning stronger demand into profits, according to an industry survey from Wipfli. Specifically, two-thirds expect revenue growth, but only 25% are very confident in achieving 2027 profit goals, Milwaukee-based advisory and accounting firm Wipfli said in its “Manufacturing Pulse Survey.” As another measure of that balanced view, 52% are becoming more selective about the opportunities they pursue, signaling a greater focus on the quality of new business.