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LPD Warns of Increase in Package Thefts During Holiday Shopping Season
By Tom Stanton,8 days ago
Lincoln Police are reminding residents to take precautions against package thefts as the holiday shopping season gets underway. Public Information Manager Erika Thomas says the department averages 32.8 package theft reports in December, compared to a monthly average of 17.4 from January through November. Thomas says there are several steps...
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