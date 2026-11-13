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Meta buys zero-emission trucking capacity to offset data center construction
By DC Velocity Staff,11 days ago
Artificial intelligence (AI) and social media giant Meta will purchase zero-emission trucking capacity from Nevoya, an electric truckload carrier, to offset the emissions of its business activities, the firms said Thursday. Nevoya announced the multi-year agreement with Meta that support the deployment of 25 Class 8 battery-electric trucks on the...