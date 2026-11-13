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70% of manufacturers use manual spreadsheets for regulatory compliance
By DC Velocity Staff,11 days ago
Seven in ten manufacturers still rely on manual processes for compliance with accelerating regulatory and customer requirements, according to a survey from Assent Inc. While manufacturers are highly engaged with product compliance and sustainability than ever, the survey found that their tools and data haven’t kept pace, Ontario-based manufacturing data network provider Assent said in its “2026 Product Compliance & Sustainability Trend Study.”