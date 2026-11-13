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11 days ago
I’ve been on the receiving end of enough demo submissions to know that getting your music heard shouldn’t require a complicated process. Yet I still receive emails containing twenty unfinished tracks, broken download links, and several paragraphs explaining why an artist deserves to be signed. I understand the enthusiasm, especially when you’ve spent months working on something, but I think producers sometimes forget that the person receiving their music probably has another hundred submissions waiting in the same inbox. Making somebody’s job easier can go a long way.