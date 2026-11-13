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11 days ago
One of the most frustrating parts of running an independent record label is how much time you spend on promotion before anyone actually hears the music. Finding creators who might connect with a new release, researching their audiences, tracking down contact information, negotiating rates, and coordinating posts can consume an unreasonable amount of time, especially when you’re working with a small team and trying to give each release the attention it deserves.