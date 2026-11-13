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11 days ago
Antonio Muñoz has spent decades exploring electronic music from several different perspectives. He began DJing in Spain during the late 1980s, eventually performing at Madrid venues including Mondo and Círculo de Bellas Artes, before developing a production catalog that includes ambient, dub techno, and experimental electronic music. His work as emesh also reflects a longstanding interest in meditation and traditional sound practices, something that provides an interesting point of reference for his latest release.