undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Main Navigation
11 days ago
(XS nightlife enters a bold new chapter. Credit: Robert Miller) This article was written by guest contributor Candese Charles. XS Nightclub holds iconic EDM memories for people worldwide, and its recent comeback has added another notch to that belt. For 17 years, the beloved EDM club has established itself as one of Las Vegas’ defining nightlife destinations, and now XS Nightclub is entering a new era, and they’re hoping to take you with them!