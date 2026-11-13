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Essential Video: Bette Midler’s My Lullaby in Blue (1999)
By Mister D,8 days ago
Bootleg BettyVideo: Bette Midler – My Lullaby In Blue – DMM – 1999By Mister DNovember 13, 2026. “Lullaby in Blue” is one of the most emotional songs on Bette Midler’s 1998 album Bathhouse Betty. The song is sung from the perspective of a mother addressing a child she gave up for adoption as a teenager. Throughout the lyrics, she reflects on the difficult choice she made, wonders what the child’s life has been like, and expresses the enduring love and longing she still feels. The recurring phrase”the child I never knew, my lullaby in blue” conveys both tenderness and sadness.