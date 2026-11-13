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LSU volleyball signs highest-ranked recruiting class in program history, featuring two LSU legacies
By Marissa Reiss,7 days ago
LSU volleyball signed its highest-ranked recruiting class in program history, positioning at No. 4 in PrepVolleyball’s Class of 2027 rankings. The Tigers have only been ranked four times in the volleyball program’s history of signee classes: those four times being No. 13 in 2019, No. 18 in 2011, No. 22 in 2020 and now their highest ranking at No. 4 in 2026.