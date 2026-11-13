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Washington Power Struggles, Texas Politics and the Battle for What’s Next
By Laura Walker,11 days ago
Co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina delve into the latest news in politics. Washington is facing a political shake-up, and Texas is entering a new chapter. On this episode of Party Politics, co-hosts Jeronimo Cortina and Brandon Rottinghaus break down the latest developments shaping the political landscape. The conversation examines...
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