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Flights resume at CVG after FAA ground stop
By Matt SchafferBrooklyn AndresKennedi Cooper,11 days ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A reported communications problem grounded all flights Friday afternoon, impacting travel for many, including those at CVG. The Federal Aviation Administration lifted the ground stop just after 8:30 p.m. following hours of disruptions. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that the FAA ordered a ground stop...