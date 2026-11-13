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National ground stop leaves travelers at DC-area airports stranded, looking for solutions
By Dominick,10 days ago
WASHINGTON (7News) — A national ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has lifted after halting all flights for more than four hours. Thousands of flights around the country were delayed or cancelled, including those at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. An airport spokesperson said during...