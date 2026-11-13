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Study: High multimorbidity patients experienced greater care continuity, care management burden
By Foster Stubbs,10 days ago
Medicare beneficiaries with high multimorbidity were more likely to experience greater care continuity, but also care management burden and coordination challenges, according to a November study published in BMC Geriatrics. The study examined data from 4,424 community-dwelling adults 65 years of age and older with two or more chronic conditions...