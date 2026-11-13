undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
» Parties Reschedule 2023 Shooting Trial Again
By Editor’s Corner,11 days ago
In a Nov. 13 hearing, DC Superior Court Judge Danya Dayson set a new trial date for a 2023 shooting and denied the defendant’s request to dismiss his case. Andrew Black, 53, is charged with assault with intent to kill while armed, aggravated assault knowingly while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon, three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convict, possession of an unregistered gun, carrying a pistol without a license, and unlawful possession of ammunition. These charges stem from Black’s alleged involvement in a shooting on the 400 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW, on Sept. 9, 2023. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and his gallbladder was removed in surgery.
1