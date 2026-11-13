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» Homicide Defendant Refuses to Attend Hearing, Judge ‘Shocked’ By His Request for New Attorney
By Editor’s Corner,11 days ago
A homicide defendant refused to appear for a hearing before DC Superior Court Judge Rainey Brandt on Nov. 13. Tyrone Spencer, 45, is charged with first-degree murder while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Francois Adkins, on the 2300 block of 14th Street NE, on Sept. 1, 2025. Adkins sustained a gunshot wound to the forehead, right thigh, left thigh, and right arm.
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