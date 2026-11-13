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NWS says weather radar is fully operational amid nationwide outage rumors
By Meteorologist,11 days ago
(WLUK) -- Rumors spreading on social media Friday afternoon claimed weather radars were down nationwide amid grounded flights across the country due to communication issues at FAA offices. The National Weather Service said Friday afternoon that radar.weather.gov is fully operational and that no outage exists. The agency said outdated content...