undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
DAS Technology Gives Retailers a Competitive Advantage During Microsoft Outage
11 days ago
DAS Technology, the technology company behind Digital Air Strike, announced today that its platforms and customer-facing communications, including but not limited to CDXPTM, AI Engage, Power Text and Smart Quote, have continued operating normally during the recent Microsoft outage, enabling automotive retail clients to maintain lead response and consumer engagement even when clients could not access their own Microsoft email systems.