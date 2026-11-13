undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Stellar Blade Complete Edition (Nintendo Switch 2) Review – A Stellar Port
By Julio La Pine,11 days ago
At this point, many are familiar with Eve and her crew, who, back in 2024, surprised many gamers with a gorgeous take on the action-adventure genre. Little by little, it kept adding more things, from new customization options to full-blown crossovers. Now, the Complete Edition of Stellar Blade has made its way to the Nintendo Switch 2. While I initially thought it would run like many other ports we’ve seen, Stellar Blade has exceeded my expectations by creating a fantastic version for this platform that only has a few minor compromises, keeping the original experience mostly intact.