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Is the Expanded College Football Playoff Really Good for the Iowa Hawkeyes?
By JPinIC,11 days ago
The new format should give the Hawkeyes more chances to make the playoffs, but at what cost financially?. It took just two years for the College Football Playoff format, expanded from four to twelve teams in 2024, to be killed off for yet another iteration in the never-ending money grab of college athletics. On Monday, all ten FBS conferences and Notre Dame voted unanimously to double the field to 24 teams starting with the 2027 season. Ripples from that decision reach everything: the bowls you grew up watching, the conference championship games we’ve circled our calendars for and, most relevant for our purposes, Iowa’s place in all of it.