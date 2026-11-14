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Alaskan artist and Indigenous illustrator making a mark in children’s literature
By Eric Sowl,11 days ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Growing up in Southeast Alaska, Michaela Goade loved anything involving immersive world-building. Things like movies, animation and books. Paired with a love of art, her role as a children’s book illustrator makes for an award-winning combination. In 2021, Goade became the first Indigenous illustrator to...