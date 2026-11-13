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Fun Trailer for 'Bill's Included' UK Comedy Series Starring Rob Brydon
By EDITORIALS,11 days ago
"It's the best thing that ever happened to em." BBC One revealed a funny trailer for a comedy series called Bill's Included, created by the comedy writer duo "The Pit" as their follow-up to last year's Deep Cover. Bill's Included is basically a sitcom set in the UK about a home owner who decides to rent part of his home to students who need a place to stay. Resulting in some wacky middle-aged antics. Bill, a divorced landlord, houses students to make ends meet. His rules collide with their messy lives, creating an unlikely "family", unless his attempts to belong derail everything. When Bill’s wife walks out, he is left lonely and broke. For extra cash, he lets out his spare rooms to 4 students. Starring Rob Brydon, with Samantha Spiro, Nigel Lindsay, Kevin Eldon, Ada Player. This looks kooky and wacky enough for a watch when it debuts soon.