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PCOM Georgia’s Dr. Joy Zarandy Earns Emerging Leader Award
8 days ago
PCOM Georgia’s Joy Zarandy Named 2026 Emerging Leader by the American Osteopathic Foundation. At one point in her life, Joy Zarandy, DO ‘13, FAAFP, DABFM, imagined becoming an art teacher. Today, she teaches future Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) students the “art” of medicine at PCOM Georgia as the assistant dean of clinical education and an associate professor of family medicine, and encourages her students to follow the paths that make them happy, whatever direction that may be.