undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Massive waves expected in Coos Bay, power rates surge in northern California, and local debates over a baseball park and Flock cameras
By JPR News Team,11 days ago
A powerful Pacific storm is driving extreme ocean swells toward the Oregon coast, with waves expected to reach 30 to 35 feet. While land winds remained relatively light around Coos Bay, offshore gusts reached 60 mph, creating hazardous beach inundation and severe erosion risks. A high wave warning remains active through Monday morning. The Coast Guard restricted traffic across the Coos Bay Bar and warned that 30-foot seas exceed lifeboat operating limits, leaving helicopter crews from Air Station North Bend as the sole search-and-rescue asset.
15