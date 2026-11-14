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In Lafayette area, Shannon Estates’ water cleared from boiling advisory
By Corbett Stevensoncstevenson@prairiemountainmedia.com,11 days ago
An advisory to boil drinking water has been lifted for residents of a small neighborhood in Boulder County. The Shannon Estates neighborhood is located on the southeast corner of Arapahoe Road and Wicklow Street in the Lafayette area, and is served by the Shannon Water and Sanitation District. According to a email from the district, a water outage was caused by fiber optic drilling Tuesday afternoon.
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