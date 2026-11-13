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Unlocking new horizons: how lifelong learning and respite travel empower seniors
By Vanessa Finney,11 days ago
For many older adults, retirement marks not an end to discovery, but the start of an extraordinary new chapter. Through experiential educational travel programs offered by the non-profit organization Road Scholar, seniors are finding renewed purpose, community, and personal growth. Kathy Passmore, an 85-year-old resident of Grants Pass, Oregon, has...