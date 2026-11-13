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Vocalist Daryl Glenn Brings “Glenn Sings Glen,” a Tribute to Glen Campbell, to Chelsea Table + Stage on Sunday, November 15
By NiteLife Exchange,11 days ago
Vocalist Daryl Glenn with Jo Lynn Burks brings Glenn Sings Glen, a tribute to Glen Campbell, to Chelsea Table + Stage on Sunday, November 15 at 7:00 PM. Not an imitation, but an homage to the voices and songs that enthralled a generation, the show also features songs of Bobbie Gentry.