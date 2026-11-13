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Colorado Buffaloes vs. Houston Cougars: Game preview, picks and best bets for Week 11
By Nate Lundy,10 days ago
Head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are trying to find their footing after a gritty but frustrating 20-10 road loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils. The offense sputtered in the desert, managing just 64 yards on the ground and 312 overall. Quarterback Isaac Wilson connected with Joseph Williams for their only touchdown, but the familiar ghost of turnovers haunted them again. With 18 giveaways on the year, Colorado keeps shooting itself in the foot. You can’t win consistently in major college football when you hand out extra possessions like the Buffs have. Rebuilding a program takes time, but football demands execution at all times, and right now, the Buffaloes are struggling to find it.