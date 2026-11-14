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FAA nationwide ground stop: What to know about delays, rebooking and refunds
By Scripps News Group,11 days ago
U.S. airlines are warning that flight disruptions could continue well beyond the nationwide ground stop ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday. Major airlines, including American, Delta, United, Frontier and JetBlue, have advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. American Airlines warned that the...