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The 1150EXP Superyacht Ignites Your Spirit Of Adventure
9 days ago
Unless you’re intimately involved with the yachting scene, take note that not all hulls are built the same. Many lavish vessels docked at the world’s most exclusive marinas do have limitations. Depending on the type, these opulent ships can handle coastal waters, open-sea crossings, and trans-oceanic trips. So far, expedition/explorer models like the 1150EXP are the ideal platform for challenging voyages.