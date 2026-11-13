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What Is a Low-Residency MFA in Creative Writing?
4 days ago
A low-residency MFA in Creative Writing is a two-year hybrid program that combines close literary mentorship during the fall and spring semesters with one or two intense on-campus residency experiences per year, typically held in the summer and/or winter. During the residencies, low-residency MFA programs welcome writers of all ages and from all backgrounds, each committed to the study and practice of writing. Compared to the full-residency model, which requires that students take courses on campus throughout the year, the low-residency MFA offers more flexibility, allowing students to pursue their degree from anywhere in the world, while also providing them with the structure necessary to achieve their writing goals.