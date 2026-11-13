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KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to RCKT Mortgage Trust 2026-CES11 (RCKT 2026-CES11)
11 days ago
KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 20 classes of mortgage-backed notes from RCKT Mortgage Trust 2026-CES11 (RCKT 2026-CES11). RCKT Mortgage Trust 2026-CES11 (RCKT 2026-CES11) is a $538.5 million RMBS transaction, as of the cut-off date, sponsored by Woodward Capital Management LLC, a wholly owned affiliate of Rocket Mortgage, LLC, and 660 Holdings I LLC, and consists entirely of newly originated closed-end second lien mortgages (CES; 100.0%). The underlying pool is less than one month seasoned on average and comprises 5,462 loans originated solely by Rocket Mortgage, LLC (Rocket). The collateral is characterized entirely by fully amortizing, fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) with 10-year (4.1%), 15-year (4.6%), 20-year (66.3%), and 30-year (25.0%) terms.