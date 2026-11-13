undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Mayo chief from internal admin ranks
10 days ago
ROCHESTER, Minnesota — The Mayo Cinic has a new chief executive. The governing board named Matthew Callstrom to take over in January. He’s been with Mayo since 2001. Callstrom is a physician-scientist and radiologist. He has been interim chief strategy officer and earlier chair of the Radiology Department. As chief executive he succeeds Gianrico Farrugia, who has served an eight-year term. Callstrom is 66 years old. His salary was not annnounced, Farrugia has been at $4.9 million a year.