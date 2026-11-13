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A 750-capacity music venue from Mumford & Sons’ Ben Lovett will open in the Domino Sugar Refinery in April
By Bushwick Daily Culture Desk,10 days ago
A 750-capacity music venue from Ben Lovett of Mumford & Sons is coming to the Domino Sugar Refinery: his company, tvg Hospitality, announced Thursday that Domino will open in April 2027 inside the landmarked building on the Williamsburg waterfront. The all-ages room will bring concerts, club nights, comedy and film...