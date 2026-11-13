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Locals shine in second annual Wildwood Canyon Trail Run
10 days ago
It was all about endurance at the 8-Hour Endurance Run and a 6K Trail Run, held on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Wildwood State Park in Yucaipa. Bryant Shook is the founder and Race Director of Yucaipa Adventure Company. “When I started Yucaipa Adventure Company, I wanted to create more than just races,” he said. “I wanted to build experiences that bring people together, challenge them, and showcase the incredible outdoor spaces we have right here in Yucaipa.
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