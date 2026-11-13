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Survivors recall trauma after Flatbush Avenue building collapse
By Samantha Liebman,11 days ago
Eight people died in a building collapse on Flatbush Avenue, and survivors said they are now trying to recover after losing their homes and belongings. Residents of 1323 Flatbush Ave. described the moment the building collapsed and the trauma that followed. Ciahola Lawrence, who lived in the building, said she had taken the day off from work to rest and was inside when it happened.