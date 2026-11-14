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Coach Stark tells USD 234 board that board member Mike Miles shared Tiger football information with Paola
By Staff,11 days ago
FORT SCOTT — Fort Scott High School head football coach Johnathan Stark told the USD 234 Board of Education on Nov. 9 that board member Mike Miles texted the father of a Paola player before the Tigers’ season opener, criticizing Stark’s coaching and describing the team’s players and plays. Stark said the messages were then shared with Paola’s coaching staff.
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