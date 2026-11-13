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Bill Gaither Announces Spring 2027 Because He Lives Tour
By Jake Sammons,9 days ago
Alexandria, IN – As legendary recording artist Bill Gaither heads into the final leg of his 2026 Fall Tour, the multi-Grammy winner has announced plans to take his Because He Lives Tour to a dozen cities in the spring of 2027. At 90 years of age, Gaither, who turns 91 in March, is considered one of the oldest musicians still actively touring, recording and performing, yet the celebrated music mogul continues to possess energy and excitement that amaze fellow singers and musicians, as well as fans alike.