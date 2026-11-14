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USU soccer: Martins named Pac-12 Coach of the Year; nine Aggies honored
By Jason Turner sports editor,11 days ago
Www.hjnews.com offers audio versions of articles using Instaread. Some words may be mispronounced. The Pac-12 Conference announced its all-conference teams in women’s soccer on Friday, and the Aggies were well represented. Nine Utah State players garnered first-or second-team all-Pac-12 honors, which was more than any other team in the...