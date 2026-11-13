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National Weather Service pushes back on reports of nationwide radar outage
By JESSICA A. BOTELHO,11 days ago
What did the National Weather Service clarify about radar operations?. What impact did FAA communication problems have on U.S. airports?. Why were outdated NWS webpages circulating about radar issues?. The National Weather Service (NWS) on Friday said its radar system is operating normally, pushing back on reports of a nationwide...