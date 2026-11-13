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Placerville Council Rejects Appeal, Lets Nugent House Vinyl Upgrades Stand
By Sarah Hernandez,11 days ago
Nugent House — Approximate Site of Historic-Preservation Dispute. Placerville City Council voted 5-0 to deny an appeal from preservation advocate Marilyn Gillham and uphold city approval of exterior renovations at the Nugent House, a roughly 1897 residence on Bedford Avenue that some locals know as the Christmas House. The vote closed out a dispute over whether the property's historical status should have forced the use of period-appropriate wood materials instead of the synthetic shutters, trim and fencing that have already gone up.