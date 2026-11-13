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Photos: Check Out the New Holiday Sweater Just for Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders
By Tony BettiMaxon Faber,10 days ago
Disneyland Magic Key Holders can celebrate the holiday....in style!. Disneyland Magic Key holders can head over to select retail locations throughout the resort and get their hands a fun new holiday pullover sweater. Featuring the famed silhouette of Mickey Mouse, the tri-circle design takes on a holiday motif for the season.