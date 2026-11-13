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Cam Skattebo’s Iron Man Style Helmet Steals the Show at New York Giants Game
By Dirk Libbey,10 days ago
NFL insider’s terse message lights up social media as fans debate what he’s hinting at. Cam Skattebo is one of the more...eccentric players in the NFL today. You can never be quite sure what the man will do, but you can be fairly certain it will attract attention. He did just that last night wearing a helmet that is probably not NFL regulation, but is certainly interesting.