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Westlake data center bordering Keller neighborhood moves forward after months of litigation
By Cecilia Lenzen,9 days ago
The 88-acre data center project at the border of Keller and Westlake is moving forward after a monthslong legal battle between the two cities. Westlake Town Council members voted 5-1 Nov. 12 to approve a development agreement with PowerHouse Data Centers, the developer leading the Circle T project located off U.S. 377, within the town’s boundaries but only about 500 feet from the backyards of Keller residents. The deal was initially set for approval in August, but a temporary restraining order barred the council from moving forward.