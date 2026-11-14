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Shake Shack Eyes Far West Side Spot, Would Be San Antonio's First New Shack Since 2019
By Jesse Hoffman,11 days ago
A former Taco Cabana on San Antonio's Far West Side could become Shake Shack's third local restaurant, according to a preliminary plan review the burger chain filed with the city on November 9. The site sits inside Culebra Market Place at 5738 W. Loop 1604 N., and if the project moves forward, it would mark the first new Shake Shack to open in San Antonio since 2019.
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