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Hundreds of flights delayed in Charlotte, thousands nationwide amid US ground stop
By Cassidy Johncox,11 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of flights were delayed Friday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport amid a nationwide ground stop. More than 10,200 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the U.S. on Friday, Nov. 13, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. In Charlotte, North Carolina, there were 545 flight delays reported Friday, as of this publication.