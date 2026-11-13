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Honoring a century of life and service: Jimmy Shirk turns 100
By Hayley Mattson,4 days ago
Malibu celebrates a beloved Navy veteran and Purple Heart recipient who marked his milestone birthday Nov. 9. As we honor our nation’s veterans this Veterans Day, Malibu has another wonderful reason to celebrate: James “Jimmy” Shirk turned 100 on Nov. 9. Happy birthday, Jimmy, and thank you for your service, your enduring warmth, and the remarkable life you continue to share with our community. Jimmy’s birthday included a special surprise at Lily’s Restaurant, where a younger veteran and his wife joined Eric Leshinsky, who works with student veterans at Pepperdine University, to honor their longtime Malibu neighbor. It was a fitting gathering across generations, recognizing a man whose experiences carry an extraordinary chapter of our nation’s history. Celebrations with family were also planned for that evening.