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All US flights grounded by FAA
By Thomas Claburn,11 days ago
The US Federal Aviation Administration on Friday issued an advisory that prevents the takeoff of flights in US airspace, creating chaos for travelers and airports. "The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers," said US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in a statement. "FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them."